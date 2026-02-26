Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NTPC Green Energy adds commercial capacity of 50 MW at Dayapar Wind Energy Project in Gujarat

NTPC Green Energy adds commercial capacity of 50 MW at Dayapar Wind Energy Project in Gujarat

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

NTPC Green Energy announced that the first part capacity of 50 MW out of 200 MW Dayapar Wind Energy Project Phase-II located in Gujarat of NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 hrs of 26 February 2026.

The current commercial capacity of NTPC Green Energy Group stands at 9151.08 MW. With the addition of this capacity, the total installed capacity of the NTPC Green Energy Group will increase to 9201.08 MW.

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

