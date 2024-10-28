Hester Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 100.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.78% to Rs 83.69 croreNet profit of Hester Biosciences rose 100.49% to Rs 8.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.78% to Rs 83.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 70.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales83.6970.46 19 OPM %22.8918.75 -PBDT16.0711.05 45 PBT11.876.76 76 NP8.204.09 100
