Heubach Colorants rises after strong Q1 performance

Heubach Colorants rises after strong Q1 performance

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Heubach Colorants India advanced 1.08% to Rs 597.55 after the company posted a net profit of Rs 17.09 crore in Q1 FY26, which is significantly higher as compared with the PAT of Rs 5.17 crore in Q1 FY25.

Net sales rose by 21.5% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 210.72 crore during the quarter.

Total operating expenditure added up to Rs 186.30 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 22.98 crore, which is a sharp rise from the PBT of Rs 6.94 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Heubach Colorants India (HCIL) offers a diverse portfolio that includes organic and inorganic pigments, pigment preparations, and dyes. The companys extensive product range caters to a wide array of industries, including decorative paints, automotive and powder coatings, plastics, printing, home and personal care, agriculture, etc.

 

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

