Parampujya Solar Energy Pvt consolidated net profit rises 218.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Parampujya Solar Energy Pvt consolidated net profit rises 218.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales rise 3.98% to Rs 220.36 crore

Net profit of Parampujya Solar Energy Pvt rose 218.12% to Rs 88.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.98% to Rs 220.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 211.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 86.07% to Rs 251.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 135.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.10% to Rs 775.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 809.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales220.36211.92 4 775.85809.05 -4 OPM %92.7791.90 -92.4192.78 - PBDT148.34115.32 29 475.75369.64 29 PBT112.0478.97 42 328.79223.38 47 NP88.5027.82 218 251.64135.24 86

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

