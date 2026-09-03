Hexaware Technologies Ltd Slips 3.3%

Hexaware Technologies Ltd has lost 5.09% over last one month compared to 2.06% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.17% drop in the SENSEX

Hexaware Technologies Ltd fell 3.3% today to trade at Rs 527. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.7% to quote at 29525.76. The index is down 2.06 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Persistent Systems Ltd decreased 2.72% and VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd lost 1.99% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 15.11 % over last one year compared to the 4.77% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd has lost 5.09% over last one month compared to 2.06% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.17% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8431 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.58 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 808.4 on 04 Dec 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 400.35 on 12 Mar 2026.

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