Thursday, September 03, 2026 | 10:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchBreakout StocksRAM Temple CEONifty Auto SensexCoal India ShareSBI PO Prelims Result 2026Firefox iOS ad blockerIMD Weather Forecast
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hexaware Technologies Ltd Slips 3.3%

Hexaware Technologies Ltd Slips 3.3%

Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Hexaware Technologies Ltd has lost 5.09% over last one month compared to 2.06% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.17% drop in the SENSEX

Hexaware Technologies Ltd fell 3.3% today to trade at Rs 527. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.7% to quote at 29525.76. The index is down 2.06 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Persistent Systems Ltd decreased 2.72% and VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd lost 1.99% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 15.11 % over last one year compared to the 4.77% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Hexaware Technologies Ltd has lost 5.09% over last one month compared to 2.06% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.17% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8431 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.58 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 808.4 on 04 Dec 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 400.35 on 12 Mar 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tejas Networks Ltd Surges 1.79%

Tejas Networks Ltd Surges 1.79%

Lloyds Enterprises intimates of change in name of its strategic investment unit

Lloyds Enterprises intimates of change in name of its strategic investment unit

Inox Wind bags 100 MW wind project from Indian Oil

Inox Wind bags 100 MW wind project from Indian Oil

RBI's FCNR-B deposit facility attracts over $127 billion

RBI's FCNR-B deposit facility attracts over $127 billion

Indices drift higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indices drift higher in early trade; breadth strong

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 10:04 AM IST