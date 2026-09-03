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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tejas Networks Ltd Surges 1.79%

Tejas Networks Ltd Surges 1.79%

Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Tejas Networks Ltd has added 4.55% over last one month compared to 1.87% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 2.17% drop in the SENSEX

Tejas Networks Ltd gained 1.79% today to trade at Rs 558. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.64% to quote at 3664.17. The index is up 1.87 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Pace Digitek Ltd increased 1.4% and ITI Ltd added 0.9% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 32.03 % over last one year compared to the 4.77% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Tejas Networks Ltd has added 4.55% over last one month compared to 1.87% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 2.17% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10743 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.3 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 644.75 on 19 Jun 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 294.1 on 27 Jan 2026.

 

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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 10:04 AM IST