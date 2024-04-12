Volumes soar at Maharashtra Seamless Ltd counter

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd clocked volume of 15.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 April 2024.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd clocked volume of 15.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.14% to Rs.907.55. Volumes stood at 81742 shares in the last session.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd recorded volume of 21.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.68 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.93% to Rs.1,853.55. Volumes stood at 4.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Concord Biotech Ltd registered volume of 6.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 66087 shares. The stock rose 5.71% to Rs.1,596.70. Volumes stood at 27640 shares in the last session.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd recorded volume of 50352 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6390 shares. The stock lost 1.90% to Rs.14,235.00. Volumes stood at 5810 shares in the last session.

Quess Corp Ltd clocked volume of 35.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.21 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.77% to Rs.610.25. Volumes stood at 2.07 lakh shares in the last session.

