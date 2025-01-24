Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HFCL secures major BharatNet contract worth Rs 2,167 crore from RVNL

HFCL secures major BharatNet contract worth Rs 2,167 crore from RVNL

Image

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

HFCL said that it has successfully secured advance purchase orders (APOs) aggregating to Rs 2,167.65 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL).

This contract, awarded under the Phase III of BharatNet, involves the supply of optical fiber cables, telecom equipment, and related accessories along with 10 years of annual maintenance, including a one-year warranty period. The project will be executed across the eastern and western telecom circles of Uttar Pradesh.

The project has a three-year timeline for material supply and a ten-year maintenance period. The total contract value includes Rs 1,736.83 crore for capital expenditure and Rs 430.82 crore for operational expenditure.

 

HFCL is a leading technology company specializing in digital networks for telcos, enterprises, and governments. With its strong R&D expertise and global system integration services, HFCL offers innovative solutions like 5G RAN, 5G Transport, wi-fi, and defense electronics. The company has manufacturing plants in India and a global customer base, committed to quality and environmental sustainability.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 4.50% to Rs 73 crore on a 1.61% decline in revenue to Rs 1094 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023.

The scrip shed 0.54% to currently trade at Rs 100.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dr Reddy's Lab Q3 PAT rises 2.4% YoY to Rs 1,413 cr

Dr Reddy's Lab Q3 PAT rises 2.4% YoY to Rs 1,413 cr

Thyrocare Tech rises as Q3 PAT jumps 29% YoY to Rs 19 cr

Thyrocare Tech rises as Q3 PAT jumps 29% YoY to Rs 19 cr

Barometers erase early gains; media shares tumble

Barometers erase early gains; media shares tumble

Kalpataru Projects rises on bagging orders worth Rs 2,038 crore

Kalpataru Projects rises on bagging orders worth Rs 2,038 crore

Meera Industries wins order worth Rs 2.60 cr

Meera Industries wins order worth Rs 2.60 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon