Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.04% to Rs 0.17 croreNet loss of Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 37.04% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.170.27 -37 OPM %-100.0011.11 -PBDT-0.270.07 PL PBT-0.270.07 PL NP-0.260.07 PL
