Bodhtree Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Bodhtree Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 2022.22% to Rs 1.91 crore

Net profit of Bodhtree Consulting reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2022.22% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.910.09 2022 OPM %17.28-966.67 -PBDT0.34-0.87 LP PBT0.32-0.89 LP NP0.31-0.89 LP

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

