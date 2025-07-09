Sellwin Traders consolidated net profit rises 348.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.31% to Rs 21.85 croreNet profit of Sellwin Traders rose 348.57% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.31% to Rs 21.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales21.8516.64 31 OPM %9.245.35 -PBDT3.410.89 283 PBT3.410.89 283 NP3.140.70 349
