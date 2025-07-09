GACM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 825.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 308.54% to Rs 6.70 croreNet profit of GACM Technologies rose 825.71% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 308.54% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.701.64 309 OPM %57.6141.46 -PBDT4.080.53 670 PBT3.320.35 849 NP3.240.35 826
