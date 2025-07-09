Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GACM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 825.71% in the June 2025 quarter

GACM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 825.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 308.54% to Rs 6.70 crore

Net profit of GACM Technologies rose 825.71% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 308.54% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.701.64 309 OPM %57.6141.46 -PBDT4.080.53 670 PBT3.320.35 849 NP3.240.35 826

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

