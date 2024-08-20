Hi-Tech Pipes wins order of Rs 105 cr from renewable energy sector

Hi-Tech Pipes has received order for supplying ERW Steel Pipes, totaling of Rs.105 (Inclusive of GST) crores from key customers in the renewable energy sector. These significant contracts reflect the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions and underscore our commitment to supporting this vital industry.

"The orders will be executed from our new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Sanand Unit II Phase I, over the next three months. This new facility, equipped with cutting-edge technology and efficient production processes, is poised to deliver high-quality steel pipes that meet the rigorous standards of the renewable energy sector", said the company.