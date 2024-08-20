Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, IndusInd Bank, Hazoor Multi Projects,

Securities in F&O ban: Balrampur Chini Mills, Birlasoft, Hindustan Copper, Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers and Chemicals (GNFC), Granules India, India Cements, IndiaMART InterMESH, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, NMDC, Piramal Enterprises, Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank, SAIL, Sun TV Network IPO Lisiting: Saraswati Saree Depot will debut on the stock exchanges today. IPO price band is fixed Rs 152- 160 per share. The IPO was open between 12 to14 August 2024. It subscribed 107.52 times. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Stocks to watch: HCL Technologies board appointed Shiv Walia as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 6 September 2024, however Pratik Aggarawal has resigned from the position to pursue opportunities outside HCL Tech. Balrampur Chini Mills, Birlasoft, Hindustan Copper, Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers and Chemicals (GNFC), Granules India, India Cements, IndiaMART InterMESH, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, NMDC, Piramal Enterprises, Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank, SAIL, Sun TV Network

Nucleus Software Exports board will meet on 22 August 2024 to consider the proposal for the buyback of equity shares.

IndusInd Bank received the RBIs nod for undertaking mutual fund business via a new subsidiary.

Sequent Scientific received prequalification approval from the world health organization for albendazole, an active pharmaceutical ingredient.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services board approved the proposal to raise Rs 200 crore through non convertible debentures on private placement.

Hi-Tech Pipes board approved raising Rs 600 crore via QIP or other means.

Hazoor Multi Projects emerged as lowest bidder for Maharashtra State Infra Development Corps project worth Rs 274 crore.

