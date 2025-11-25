Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / High-frequency indicators of overall economic activity remained robust in October

High-frequency indicators of overall economic activity remained robust in October

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated that high-frequency indicators of overall economic activity remained robust in October, supported by Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate reductions and a pickup in festive spending. Despite a reduction in rates, GST collections registered a positive growth, albeit at a slower pace than the previous month. Digital payments registered a moderation in growth, in both volume and value, during October 2025. Electricity demand declined due to unseasonal rainfall and the early onset of the winter season. Fuel demand presented a mixed picture, with petrol consumption rising due to increased mobility and travel during the festive season, while diesel consumption showed a marginal decline. During October, overall demand conditions showed signs of improvement and rural demand steered overall demand.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade near opening levels; PSU bank shares climbs

Benchmarks trade near opening levels; PSU bank shares climbs

Avantel rises on bagging Rs 18-cr manufacturing order from Bharat Electronics

Avantel rises on bagging Rs 18-cr manufacturing order from Bharat Electronics

SVP Global Textiles Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

SVP Global Textiles Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Artson secures Rs 6-cr order from Tata Projects

Artson secures Rs 6-cr order from Tata Projects

Orient Electric Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Orient Electric Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon