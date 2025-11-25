Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 12:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Avantel rises on bagging Rs 18-cr manufacturing order from Bharat Electronics

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Avantel added 2.70% to Rs 153.85 after it has received a manufacturing order worth Rs 17.55 crore from Bharat Electronics (BEL).

Shares of Bharat Electronics added 1.39% to Rs 409.40 on the BSE.

The contract is scheduled for execution by March 2026.

The order requires a 5% Performance Bank Guarantee as part of its terms and conditions. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity, and neither the promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. The deal does not fall under related-party transactions.

This order marks a strategic addition to the companys manufacturing and defense-related project portfolio.

 

Avantel is engaged in the business of designing, developing, and maintaining wireless and satellite communication products, defence electronics, radar systems, and the development of network management software applications for its customers, majorly from the aerospace and defence sectors. The companys consolidated net profit tanked 81.39% to Rs 4.26 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 22.89 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 28.42% year on year to Rs 55.41 crore in Q2 FY26.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 17.87% to Rs 1,287.77 crore on 25.78% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5,792.09 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

