Highways Infrastructure Trust standalone net profit rises 1360.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 821.99% to Rs 846.11 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Highways Infrastructure Trust rose 1360.40% to Rs 769.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 52.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 821.99% to Rs 846.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.846.1191.7799.3687.40771.3653.54771.3653.54769.3452.68