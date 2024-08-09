Gretex Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 143.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 645.95% to Rs 39.61 crore

Net profit of Gretex Corporate Services rose 143.69% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 645.95% to Rs 39.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.39.615.3123.7629.389.732.539.322.445.022.06