Gretex Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 143.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 645.95% to Rs 39.61 crore
Net profit of Gretex Corporate Services rose 143.69% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 645.95% to Rs 39.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales39.615.31 646 OPM %23.7629.38 -PBDT9.732.53 285 PBT9.322.44 282 NP5.022.06 144
First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

