MPS consolidated net profit declines 14.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.38% to Rs 180.72 crore

Net profit of MPS declined 14.55% to Rs 25.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.38% to Rs 180.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 132.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.