Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 10.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.33% to Rs 626.50 croreNet profit of Va Tech Wabag rose 10.00% to Rs 55.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.33% to Rs 626.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 552.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales626.50552.80 13 OPM %12.6310.09 -PBDT71.9065.70 9 PBT70.0064.00 9 NP55.0050.00 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content