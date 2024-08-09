Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 10.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.33% to Rs 626.50 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Va Tech Wabag rose 10.00% to Rs 55.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.33% to Rs 626.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 552.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.626.50552.8012.6310.0971.9065.7070.0064.0055.0050.00