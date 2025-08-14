Himalaya Food International standalone net profit rises 194.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.95% to Rs 10.22 croreNet profit of Himalaya Food International rose 194.32% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.95% to Rs 10.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.2210.64 -4 OPM %40.1220.68 -PBDT4.172.29 82 PBT2.590.88 194 NP2.590.88 194
