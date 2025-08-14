Akash Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 51.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.38% to Rs 21.21 croreNet profit of Akash Infraprojects declined 51.43% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 44.38% to Rs 21.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales21.2114.69 44 OPM %6.1810.01 -PBDT0.550.65 -15 PBT0.260.36 -28 NP0.170.35 -51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content