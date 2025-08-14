Kunststoffe Industries standalone net profit rises 2.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.97% to Rs 3.06 croreNet profit of Kunststoffe Industries rose 2.27% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.97% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.063.09 -1 OPM %15.0314.24 -PBDT0.640.63 2 PBT0.610.60 2 NP0.450.44 2
