Astrazeneca Pharma India reports standalone net profit of Rs 55.83 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.81% to Rs 526.31 croreNet profit of Astrazeneca Pharma India reported to Rs 55.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.81% to Rs 526.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 387.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales526.31387.52 36 OPM %15.419.82 -PBDT91.6346.31 98 PBT75.0642.40 77 NP55.83-11.79 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content