Himalaya Food International standalone net profit rises 32.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.04% to Rs 11.05 croreNet profit of Himalaya Food International rose 32.68% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.04% to Rs 11.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales11.0511.28 -2 OPM %39.0030.76 -PBDT4.303.46 24 PBT2.722.05 33 NP2.722.05 33
