Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit declines 24.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.06% to Rs 694.33 croreNet profit of Himatsingka Seide declined 24.60% to Rs 21.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.06% to Rs 694.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 739.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales694.33739.14 -6 OPM %19.9619.93 -PBDT63.8183.91 -24 PBT25.7643.06 -40 NP21.7028.78 -25
