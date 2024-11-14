Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit declines 24.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit declines 24.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

Sales decline 6.06% to Rs 694.33 crore

Net profit of Himatsingka Seide declined 24.60% to Rs 21.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.06% to Rs 694.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 739.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales694.33739.14 -6 OPM %19.9619.93 -PBDT63.8183.91 -24 PBT25.7643.06 -40 NP21.7028.78 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

World Economic Forum, WEF

Advanced Air Mobility can improve accessibility, create opportunities: WEF

AUS vs PAK 1st T20 live score updates

Australia vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, 1st T20: AUS thrashes PAK in Brisbane to 1-0 up in the series

onion, onions, vegetable, Vegetables

How the humble onion retains its political hegemony when it acts pricey

Tech Wrap November 14

Tech wrap Nov 14: Pixel security features, LG XBOOM series, Final Cut Pro

Women's ACT 2024 India vs Thailand live updates

Women's ACT 2024, India vs Thailand Hockey LIVE UPDATES: IND 4-0 THA 2nd Quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon