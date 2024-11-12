Hindalco Industries consolidated net profit rises 78.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 58203.00 croreNet profit of Hindalco Industries rose 78.01% to Rs 3909.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2196.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 58203.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 54169.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales58203.0054169.00 7 OPM %13.5410.36 -PBDT8089.005041.00 60 PBT6157.003198.00 93 NP3909.002196.00 78
