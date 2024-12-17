Hindprakash Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Business Standard
Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

AksharChem (India) Ltd, Fairchem Organics Ltd, Shish Industries Ltd and RPP Infra Projects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 December 2024.

Hindprakash Industries Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 180.05 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 38305 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1066 shares in the past one month.

 

AksharChem (India) Ltd spiked 18.60% to Rs 365. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 77534 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 606 shares in the past one month.

Fairchem Organics Ltd soared 17.75% to Rs 1176.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53322 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5970 shares in the past one month.

Shish Industries Ltd added 15.52% to Rs 16. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74157 shares in the past one month.

RPP Infra Projects Ltd exploded 15.14% to Rs 241.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 98642 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46403 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

