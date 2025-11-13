Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit declines 43.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.11% to Rs 88.58 croreNet profit of Hindustan Composites declined 43.16% to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.11% to Rs 88.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 76.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales88.5876.95 15 OPM %11.8916.78 -PBDT10.4513.06 -20 PBT7.5310.46 -28 NP5.289.29 -43
