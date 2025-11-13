Palm Jewels standalone net profit declines 20.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.03% to Rs 41.59 croreNet profit of Palm Jewels declined 20.83% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.03% to Rs 41.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales41.5949.53 -16 OPM %0.770.75 -PBDT0.290.33 -12 PBT0.250.29 -14 NP0.190.24 -21
