Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Malpani Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit rises 22.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Malpani Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit rises 22.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Sales rise 20.49% to Rs 69.56 crore

Net profit of Malpani Pipes & Fittings rose 22.78% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.49% to Rs 69.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 57.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales69.5657.73 20 OPM %9.969.70 -PBDT6.034.83 25 PBT5.204.23 23 NP3.883.16 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ekennis Software Service reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ekennis Software Service reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Palm Jewels standalone net profit declines 20.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Palm Jewels standalone net profit declines 20.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Gita Renewable Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Gita Renewable Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Samrat Forgings standalone net profit declines 56.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Samrat Forgings standalone net profit declines 56.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Easun Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Easun Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayDelhi Blast Protein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon