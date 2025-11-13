Malpani Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit rises 22.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.49% to Rs 69.56 croreNet profit of Malpani Pipes & Fittings rose 22.78% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.49% to Rs 69.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 57.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales69.5657.73 20 OPM %9.969.70 -PBDT6.034.83 25 PBT5.204.23 23 NP3.883.16 23
