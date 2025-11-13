Samrat Forgings standalone net profit declines 56.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.64% to Rs 51.80 croreNet profit of Samrat Forgings declined 56.68% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.64% to Rs 51.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales51.8050.47 3 OPM %7.1210.07 -PBDT2.393.69 -35 PBT1.202.72 -56 NP0.811.87 -57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content