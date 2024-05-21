Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 13.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.80% to Rs 730.96 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 30.79% to Rs 93.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.03% to Rs 2754.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2598.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Hindustan Foods rose 13.40% to Rs 22.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.80% to Rs 730.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 659.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.730.96659.702754.712598.138.297.438.056.6746.0640.28172.21141.9127.7130.97117.41104.5122.9420.2393.0271.12