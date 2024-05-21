Shahi Shipping standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.96% to Rs 4.15 croreNet profit of Shahi Shipping rose 125.00% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.96% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 531.71% to Rs 2.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.14% to Rs 12.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
