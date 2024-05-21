Business Standard
Shahi Shipping standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 14.96% to Rs 4.15 crore
Net profit of Shahi Shipping rose 125.00% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.96% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 531.71% to Rs 2.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.14% to Rs 12.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.153.61 15 12.4310.89 14 OPM %13.0120.78 -14.961.10 - PBDT1.710.81 111 2.920.97 201 PBT1.600.65 146 2.460.36 583 NP1.620.72 125 2.590.41 532
First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

