Shahi Shipping standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.96% to Rs 4.15 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 531.71% to Rs 2.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.14% to Rs 12.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Shahi Shipping rose 125.00% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.96% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.4.153.6112.4310.8913.0120.7814.961.101.710.812.920.971.600.652.460.361.620.722.590.41