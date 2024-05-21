Business Standard
Manugraph India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales decline 58.38% to Rs 14.61 crore
Net Loss of Manugraph India reported to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 58.38% to Rs 14.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.36% to Rs 65.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.6135.10 -58 65.7679.57 -17 OPM %-23.41-3.62 --26.00-18.88 - PBDT-3.77-1.73 -118 -18.49-16.60 -11 PBT-4.01-2.05 -96 -19.61-17.99 -9 NP-4.27-2.04 -109 -19.86-11.30 -76
First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

