Manugraph India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 58.38% to Rs 14.61 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.36% to Rs 65.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Manugraph India reported to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 58.38% to Rs 14.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.14.6135.1065.7679.57-23.41-3.62-26.00-18.88-3.77-1.73-18.49-16.60-4.01-2.05-19.61-17.99-4.27-2.04-19.86-11.30