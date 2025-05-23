Hindustan Housing Company standalone net profit declines 56.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.67% to Rs 0.94 croreNet profit of Hindustan Housing Company declined 56.25% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.67% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.02% to Rs 2.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.64% to Rs 5.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.941.20 -22 5.065.60 -10 OPM %-4.2622.50 -22.5328.57 - PBDT0.330.58 -43 2.793.19 -13 PBT0.290.53 -45 2.632.99 -12 NP0.210.48 -56 2.102.36 -11
