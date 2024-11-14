Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 74.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.97% to Rs 94.81 croreNet profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company declined 74.97% to Rs 10.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.97% to Rs 94.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 112.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales94.81112.83 -16 OPM %33.4460.25 -PBDT30.9862.46 -50 PBT13.4144.09 -70 NP10.8143.18 -75
