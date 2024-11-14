Jyoti consolidated net profit rises 146.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.07% to Rs 41.63 croreNet profit of Jyoti rose 146.77% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.07% to Rs 41.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales41.6340.39 3 OPM %3.535.08 -PBDT2.452.19 12 PBT1.530.66 132 NP1.530.62 147
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content