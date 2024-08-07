Hindustan Oil Exploration Company update on operations of Block B-80

Once the weather becomes normal, FSO will be moored with new hawser and the production from Block B-80 will resume. Till such time, the wells are secured with diesel and chemicals, and the export flowline is flushed with water.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company announced that due to adverse weather conditions all efforts to hold the Floating Storage Offshore (FSO) moored with Single Point Mooring (SPM) has not been possible for over 10 days and the hawser parted yesterday. To ensure safety of the Vessel, SPM and the floating hose, the FSO is de-moored and anchored.