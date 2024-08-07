Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company update on operations of Block B-80

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company announced that due to adverse weather conditions all efforts to hold the Floating Storage Offshore (FSO) moored with Single Point Mooring (SPM) has not been possible for over 10 days and the hawser parted yesterday. To ensure safety of the Vessel, SPM and the floating hose, the FSO is de-moored and anchored.
Once the weather becomes normal, FSO will be moored with new hawser and the production from Block B-80 will resume. Till such time, the wells are secured with diesel and chemicals, and the export flowline is flushed with water.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LIVE: Supreme Court to hear pleas seeking review of 2022 order upholding PMLA provisions

UK govt calls on Elon Musk to act responsibly amid provocative posts

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps over 950 points, Nifty soars above 24,250; Infosys, M&M in focus

Judge brands Google monopolist, AI may bring fast change in internet search

Gold to stay volatile amid Yen unwinding; Sharekhan shares trading strategy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVENational Handloom Day 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon