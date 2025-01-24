Hindustan Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 256.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.73% to Rs 110082.44 croreNet profit of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation rose 256.83% to Rs 2543.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 712.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.73% to Rs 110082.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 110890.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales110082.44110890.59 -1 OPM %4.991.95 -PBDT5026.382331.88 116 PBT3508.66986.44 256 NP2543.65712.84 257
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content