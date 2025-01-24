Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit rises 56.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.09% to Rs 64.36 croreNet profit of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions rose 56.42% to Rs 5.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 45.09% to Rs 64.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 44.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales64.3644.36 45 OPM %32.5231.65 -PBDT18.9512.84 48 PBT7.004.64 51 NP5.243.35 56
