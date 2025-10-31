Friday, October 31, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurts 2.5%, gains for third straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurts 2.5%, gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 481.5, up 2.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.38% in last one year as compared to a 6.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.22% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 481.5, up 2.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 25791.05. The Sensex is at 84151.06, down 0.3%. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has risen around 10.84% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36392.6, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 49.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 478.2, up 2.29% on the day. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 26.38% in last one year as compared to a 6.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.22% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 6.86 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

SEBI extends timeline for Qualified Stock Brokers to implement T+0 settlement cycle

Ind-Ra maintains its rating on bank loan facilities of Asian Energy Services

Dhanuka Agritech standalone net profit declines 20.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Barometers trade in negative terrain; auto shares climb

Indian Bank soars 1.16%, rises for fifth straight session

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

