Barometers trade in negative terrain; auto shares climb

Auto shares jumped after declining in the past trading session.
At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 273.96 points or 0.31% to 84,144.87. The Nifty 50 index dropped 87.85 points or 0.34% to 25,791.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.09% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.07%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,819 shares rose and 2,106 shares fell. A total of 207 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.43% to 12.12. The Nifty 25 November 2025 futures were trading at 25,959.20. at a premium of 168.20 points as compared with the spot at 25,791.
The Nifty option chain for the 25 November 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 52.5 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 49.8 lakh contracts was seen at the 26,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index advanced 0.67% to 27,009. The index fell 0.48% in the past trading session.
United Spirits (up 3.89%), ITC (up 1.23%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 0.97%), Radico Khaitan (up 0.48%), United Breweries (up 0.27%) and Marico (up 0.15%) surged.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Bandhan Bank slumps 6.92% after reporting a sharp decline in profitability for the September 2025 quarter, weighed down by higher provisions. The banks net profit plunged 88.1% year-on-year to Rs 112 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 937 crore in Q2 FY25, primarily due to a steep rise in provisions. Net total income declined 11.5% YoY to Rs 3,135 crore from Rs 3,543 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Mphasis declined 4.58%. The company has reported 6.20% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 469.07 crore on a 4.54% rise in revenue to Rs 3,901.91 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY26.
