Dhanuka Agritech standalone net profit declines 20.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.56% to Rs 598.25 croreNet profit of Dhanuka Agritech declined 20.04% to Rs 93.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 117.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 8.56% to Rs 598.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 654.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales598.25654.28 -9 OPM %22.8624.39 -PBDT142.24169.33 -16 PBT125.98156.66 -20 NP93.97117.52 -20
