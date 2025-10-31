Friday, October 31, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhanuka Agritech standalone net profit declines 20.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Dhanuka Agritech standalone net profit declines 20.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Sales decline 8.56% to Rs 598.25 crore

Net profit of Dhanuka Agritech declined 20.04% to Rs 93.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 117.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 8.56% to Rs 598.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 654.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales598.25654.28 -9 OPM %22.8624.39 -PBDT142.24169.33 -16 PBT125.98156.66 -20 NP93.97117.52 -20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade in negative terrain; auto shares climb

Barometers trade in negative terrain; auto shares climb

Indian Bank soars 1.16%, rises for fifth straight session

Indian Bank soars 1.16%, rises for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd soars 3.21%, up for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd soars 3.21%, up for fifth straight session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd gains for fifth session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd gains for fifth session

Uno Minda Ltd spurts 1.63%, gains for fifth straight session

Uno Minda Ltd spurts 1.63%, gains for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025November Bank Holiday ListThryoid Disorder Fact CheckQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon