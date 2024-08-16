Standard Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 32.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.56% to Rs 8.04 crore

Net profit of Standard Capital Markets declined 32.43% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 52.56% to Rs 8.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.8.045.2787.0692.602.583.122.523.071.752.59