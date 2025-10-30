Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Unilever Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hindustan Unilever Ltd down for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 2473.4, down 0.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.17% in last one year as compared to a 7.11% rally in NIFTY and a 5.01% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2473.4, down 0.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 25925.8. The Sensex is at 84572.81, down 0.5%.Hindustan Unilever Ltd has lost around 2.48% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56615.35, down 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.36 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2466.8, down 0.8% on the day. Hindustan Unilever Ltd tumbled 2.17% in last one year as compared to a 7.11% rally in NIFTY and a 5.01% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 55.62 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bajaj Finance Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tata Communications announces strategic partnership with NiCE

Tata Communications announces strategic partnership with NiCE

Sensex slumps 492 pts; PSU bank shares advance

Sensex slumps 492 pts; PSU bank shares advance

Total of Rs 96137 crore mobilised from primary market through equity and debt issuances in Sep-25

Total of Rs 96137 crore mobilised from primary market through equity and debt issuances in Sep-25

Samhi Hotels consolidated net profit rises 632.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Samhi Hotels consolidated net profit rises 632.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon