Hindustan Unilever Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 2473.4, down 0.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.17% in last one year as compared to a 7.11% rally in NIFTY and a 5.01% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2473.4, down 0.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 25925.8. The Sensex is at 84572.81, down 0.5%.Hindustan Unilever Ltd has lost around 2.48% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56615.35, down 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.36 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2466.8, down 0.8% on the day. Hindustan Unilever Ltd tumbled 2.17% in last one year as compared to a 7.11% rally in NIFTY and a 5.01% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 55.62 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
