Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit rises 19.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 11.00% to Rs 7893.00 crore
Net profit of Hindustan Zinc rose 19.40% to Rs 2345.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1964.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.00% to Rs 7893.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7111.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7893.007111.00 11 OPM %49.9947.07 -PBDT3958.003411.00 16 PBT3114.002610.00 19 NP2345.001964.00 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LIVE news: Air India suspends flights to Tel Aviv until Aug 8 due to Israel-Palestine crisis

Hindustan Zinc Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 19% to Rs 2,345 cr

Firstcry IPO to open on August 6; Here's all you need to know about issue

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sheds 950 pts, Nifty tests 24,700; Newage shares, HDFC Bank buck trend

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 7: Manu eyes 3rd final; IND vs AUS Hockey match at 4:45 PM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon