SRM Contractors Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

SRM Contractors Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

DCM Nouvelle Ltd, Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd, Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd and AMD Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 April 2025.

SRM Contractors Ltd tumbled 10.86% to Rs 323 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 16715 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4565 shares in the past one month.

 

DCM Nouvelle Ltd lost 10.69% to Rs 175.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3649 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4956 shares in the past one month.

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd crashed 10.57% to Rs 32.32. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21497 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7561 shares in the past one month.

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd corrected 9.93% to Rs 4.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

AMD Industries Ltd shed 9.18% to Rs 48.59. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6505 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1509 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

