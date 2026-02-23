Monday, February 23, 2026 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Zinc inks MoU with Tripura Group to set up manufacturing unit at Zinc Park, Bhilwara

Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Hindustan Zinc said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tripura Group to operationalize a manufacturing unit within the company's flagship Zinc Park at Khankhala, Bhilwara district of Rajasthan.

The agreement marks an important milestone in Hindustan Zincs plan to build Indias first integrated downstream industrial hub dedicated to zinc-based value chains.

Under the agreement, Hindustan Zinc will provide assured raw material linkage to Tripura Groups proposed unit at the Zinc Industrial Park, supported by a committed long-term offtake arrangement. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to building a robust downstream zinc ecosystem, with investment and production plans aligned to drive scale, efficiency, and sustainable industrial growth in the region.

 

Arun Misra, chief executive officer (CEO), Hindustan Zinc, said Zinc Park is a strategic initiative that translates our long-term vision for a resilient and competitive metal value chain into concrete action. Our partnership with Tripura Group demonstrates how targeted collaboration can unlock downstream value and accelerate Makein-India manufacturing. The assured supply arrangements, coupled with performance-linked incentives and renewable energy commitments, will provide investors with the confidence to scale. We are determined to build an ecosystem that supports MSME growth, creates local jobs, and drives technological improvements across the zinc value chain.

Hindustan Zinc is engaged in exploring, extracting and processing of minerals.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 45.5% to Rs 3,897.28 crore on 27.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 10,627 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Hindustan Zinc rose 0.31% to Rs 591.45 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

