Welspun Corp Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 782.7, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 25644.85. The Sensex is at 83125.93, up 0.38%.Welspun Corp Ltd has gained around 8.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11989.95, down 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.28 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

